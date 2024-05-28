Woodford is having his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte and will start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The right-hander joined the White Sox on a minor-league deal in January and will receive his first look in the big leagues this year as Mike Clevinger (elbow) heads to the injured list. Woodford posteed a 6.23 ERA over 47.2 innings for St. Louis in 2023, and he hasn't pitched particularly well for Charlotte this year with a 5.26 ERA and 42:17 K:BB in 10 starts.