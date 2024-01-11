Woodford signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Woodford turned in solid campaigns in 2021 and 2022, but his ERA shot up to 6.23 through 47.2 innings last season, and he was non-tendered by St. Louis as a result. If Woodford is able to return to form during spring training, the White Sox's weak bullpen presents an opportunity for the 27-year-old righty to see plenty of innings this year.