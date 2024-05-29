Woodford (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Woodford was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Mike Clevinger (elbow) on the back end of the White Sox rotation. The 27-year-old yielded all three runs in the second frame, allowing a single, a walk and two doubles to consecutive batters with two outs. Although it's unclear if the White Sox plan on keeping Woodford around for the duration of Clevinger's IL stint, he's currently in line for a start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.