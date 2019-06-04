White Sox's James Beard: Drafted by White Sox

The White Sox have selected Beard with the No. 110 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Beard is the fastest player in the draft, which is quite a feat in this class. As a high school speedster from Mississippi, he draws comparisons to Billy Hamilton, but Beard also has some strength and won't just be a slap hitter. If he hits, Beard could be a big-time fantasy asset, due to his speed. Defensively, he will have no trouble sticking in center field.