The White Sox reassigned Karinchak to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Karinchak was erratic during Cactus League play, striking out 11 but also walking nine and allowing eight runs over eight innings. He could eventually get a shot in a White Sox bullpen that lacks talent, but for now, the 29-year-old will pitch at Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's James Karinchak: Latches on with ChiSox•
-
James Karinchak: Elects free agency•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: May not pitch in 2024•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' James Karinchak: Initiates throwing program•