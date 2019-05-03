White Sox's James McCann: Cranks homer in win
McCann went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in a 6-4 victory for the White Sox over the Red Sox on Thursday.
It was a big day at the dish for the backstop, who hit his third homer and fifth double of the season in this contest, both off David Price. He's been blistering hot over his 63 at-bats, as McCann is now boasting an impressive .365/.412/.587 slash line. If he continues to rake, he should command more at-bats than Wellington Castillo, who is hitting just .189 over 53 at-bats.
