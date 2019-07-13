White Sox's James McCann: Not in lineup Saturday

McCann is out of the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.

Zack Collins will get the start behind the plate and bat ninth against Athletics righty Chris Bassitt. McCann's rare day off will come after starting 25 of the last 26 games. The right-handed hitting catcher is 8-for-28 in his past seven starts with three RBI, two runs scored and 10 strikeouts. The 29-year old has experienced great success on the road this season with an impressive .342/.397/.532 slashline, and will look to continue that dominance during the White Sox's 10-game road trip.