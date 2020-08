McCann started at catcher and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

McCann was part of a lineup tweak that covered for the loss of Edwin Encarnacion (shoulder). Primary catcher Yasmani Grandal took over at designated hitter for Encarnacion while McCann made his fifth start of the season. If Encarnacion misses more time, we could also see Zack Collins fill in at DH.