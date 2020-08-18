McCann entered Monday's game after Yasmani Grandal was removed due to back stiffness. He went 0-for-1 in a 7-2 win over Detroit.
Grandal is listed as day-to-day, and McCann will be the primary replacement until Grandal is ready to return. Zack Collins is also in the mix for starts behind the plate.
More News
-
White Sox's James McCann: Three-hit effort in loss•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Replaces Encarnacion•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Records second homer•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Drives in two runs•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Lock to make lineup•
-
White Sox's James McCann: Agrees to terms with White Sox•