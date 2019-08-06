White Sox's James McCann: Resting for first game of twin bill

McCann is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

After going 6-for-40 with 17 strikeouts over his previous 11 games, McCann seemed to get back on track against his former team in Monday's series opener, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Chicago's 7-4 win. He'll get a breather for the front end of the twin bill while Welington Castillo checks in behind the dish, but expect McCann to log the start at catcher in the nightcap.

