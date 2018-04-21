Shields (1-2) got tagged for seven runs on eight hits in the shutout loss to the Astros on Friday, tallying four strikeouts and four walks.

Shields was keeping the Astros in check through three, but then allowed five runs in the fourth by way of four hits and some sloppy defense. The other two runs charged to him came in the sixth, when reliever Danny Farquhar entered with a couple of Shields' guys on base and allowed them to come around on a George Springer double. Shields was last used in relief on Wednesday in a 14-inning affair in Oakland (throwing 28 pitches), which could have affected his sharpness on Friday. Even so, he's struggling to keep guys off the bases, allowing 27 hits in 23.1 innings while issuing 13 walks against 11 strikeouts. He'll next see the Mariners at home.