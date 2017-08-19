White Sox's James Shields: Another no-decision Friday
Shields gave up two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Friday but had to settle for a no-decision in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out six.
The veteran right-hander left the game in line for his first win since late June, but Gregory Infante coughed up the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Shields has a brutal 7.02 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in eight starts since that last victory, and while his 38:18 K:BB in 42.1 innings over that stretch is respectable, his 2.6 HR/9 is not. He'll next take mound Wednesday at home against the Twins.
