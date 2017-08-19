Play

Shields gave up two runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Friday but had to settle for a no-decision in a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander left the game in line for his first win since late June, but Gregory Infante coughed up the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Shields has a brutal 7.02 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in eight starts since that last victory, and while his 38:18 K:BB in 42.1 innings over that stretch is respectable, his 2.6 HR/9 is not. He'll next take mound Wednesday at home against the Twins.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast