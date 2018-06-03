Shields (1-6) took the loss after seven strong innings against the Brewers on Saturday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out six.

Shields was able to work out of trouble on the bases throughout the start, but was burned by three solo home runs. Regardless, the White Sox offense once again failed to provide run support, saddling the 36-year-old with his third loss -- plus four no decisions -- since the start of May, despite a 3.44 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over those seven starts. Shields next start is scheduled to come next Thursday at Minnesota.