White Sox's James Shields: Brushes off bad outing
Shields allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Sunday's start against Oakland.
Shields picked an awfully bad time to put up a clunker, one day after being anointed the White Sox's Opening Day starter. The veteran right-hander told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times, that he fell behind hitters and it snowballed from there. It's something Shields will need to fix, and he'll get one more spring start to clean it up and get ready for Opening Day.
