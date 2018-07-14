White Sox's James Shields: Carried to fourth win by offense
Shields (4-10) picked up the win in Friday's 9-6 victory over the Royals, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.
The veteran threw 67 of 109 pitches for strikes as he bounced back from a brutal performance in Houston in his last start. Shields will take a 4.43 ERA into the All-Star break, but even that mediocre number overstates how well he's actually pitched this season -- he's given up eight unearned runs in his last five starts.
