White Sox's James Shields: Delivers quality start Wednesday
Shields gave up three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings Wednesday while striking out six but came away with a no-decision in a 4-3 win over the Twins.
The veteran was on the hook for his fifth loss of the year before the White Sox scored a run in the eighth inning to tie things up, setting the stage for some walk-off heroics by Tim Anderson. Shields has actually shown some modest improvement lately, providing quality starts in three of his last four trips to the mound with a 4.24 ERA and 26:7 K:BB in 23.1 innings over that stretch, but his inability to keep the ball in the park -- he has a 1.9 HR/9 in those four starts, which is actually down from his 2.3 mark on the season -- makes him an extremely risky fantasy play. He'll clash with the Twins again Tuesday, this time in Minnesota.
