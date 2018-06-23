Shields (2-9) took the loss to the Athletics on Friday, lasting 4.2 innings while allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.

A one-out fielding error in the second led to four of the unearned runs crossing the plate. A fielding error and a wild pitch in the fifth created the other two. Shields did little help himself even with the defensive miscues, though, and remains a risky start for most fantasy games.