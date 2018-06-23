White Sox's James Shields: Done in by six unearned runs
Shields (2-9) took the loss to the Athletics on Friday, lasting 4.2 innings while allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
A one-out fielding error in the second led to four of the unearned runs crossing the plate. A fielding error and a wild pitch in the fifth created the other two. Shields did little help himself even with the defensive miscues, though, and remains a risky start for most fantasy games.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Starting first game Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gets little support in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurls seven strong vs. Indians•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Another tough-luck loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Tabbed with loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.