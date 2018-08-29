White Sox's James Shields: Falls short of quality start
Shields allowed two runs on four hits and four walks across 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Shields exited the game in line for the win with a 4-2 lead, but the White Sox bullpen collapsed over the final two innings. The 36-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 176.1 innings, and next has a tough matchup against the Red Sox on Sunday.
