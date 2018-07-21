White Sox's James Shields: Falls to 4-11
Shields (4-11) got the loss against the Mariners on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over seven innings, striking out five and walking one in a 3-1 defeat.
It was a hard-luck defeat for the veteran right-hander, who posted a strong final stat line but was still dealt his 11th loss of the year as his teammates could only manage one run off Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc. He's difficult to rely on at this point in his career, as Shields hasn't posted an ERA below 4.00 since 2015, but he's been on a nice run of late with two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. He'll take the mound next against the Angels next Wednesday.
