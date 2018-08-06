White Sox's James Shields: Fans six in no-decision vs. Rays
Shields allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Shields would leave the game with a 5-4 lead after tossing 114 pitches (67 strikes), but the Rays would tie the game in the seventh to eliminate his chance for the victory. The 36-year-old has struggled to find the win column of late, as he's notched just one win through his previous seven outings. Shields will head into next Saturday's outing against Cleveland with a 4.50 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 150 innings.
