Shields allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings, but he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Shields left the game with a 5-4 lead after tossing 114 pitches (67 strikes), but the Rays would tie the game in the seventh to eliminate his chance for the victory. The 36-year-old has struggled to find the win column of late, notching just one through his previous seven outings. Shields will head into next Saturday's outing against Cleveland with a 4.50 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 150 innings.