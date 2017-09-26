Shields (5-7) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through seven innings during Monday's win over the Angels.

Shields entered Monday with a serviceable 4.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 through his previous nine outings, so this was another respectable showing from the veteran. Those are helpful fantasy numbers in deeper settings. Unfortunately, Shields lines up for a potentially tough road start against Cleveland to finish off his 2017 campaign.