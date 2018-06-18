White Sox's James Shields: Gets little support in loss
Shields allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.
Shields wasn't at this best, but kept the White Sox in the game after falling behind Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos, who hit a two-run home run in the first inning. The White Sox put men on base, out-hitting the Tigers, 9-6, but were unable to string hits together. It didn't help that Jose Abreu was out of the lineup. This was the 11th consecutive start in which Shields has lasted at least six innings, with eight of those outings getting the "quality" label. He'll next take the hill Friday at home against the Athletics.
