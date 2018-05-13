Shields fell to 1-4 on the season after giving up five runs in six innings Saturday against the Cubs. He struck out four while allowing seven runs and three walks.

The Cubs got to Shields right away, with Anthony Rizzo hitting a three-run homer before the veteran could get a single out. He allowed a further run in the first and another in the second before settling down for four straight scoreless innings. His ERA now sits at 5.44 through 48 innings. It's familiar territory, as he hasn't recorded an ERA below 5 since 2015. He'll next take the hill Thursday against the Rangers.