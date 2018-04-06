White Sox's James Shields: Gives up three earned in five innings to Tigers
Shields gave up three earned runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out one and walking one while picking up a no-decision in Chicago's 9-7 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.
Shields was able to limit the damage in his five innings of work against Detroit despite giving up eight hits, but his ERA stands at 5.73 with a 1.36 WHIP through his first two starts of the season. Perhaps more troublingly, the 36-year-old has only struck out one batter over his first 11 innings of work. Once a pitcher capable of putting up 200-plus strikeouts a year and solid ratios, Shields has been a risky fantasy play for a while now, without a sub-5.00 ERA to his name since 2015. So far in 2018, it doesn't appear much has changed.
