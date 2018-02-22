White Sox's James Shields: Hopes to recapture past success with altered motion
Shields (knee) adjusted his delivery over the offseason with the hope to improve his fortunes on the mound, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports.
According to reports, the veteran starter is working on implementing a lower arm slot in his delivery. He also has a renewed focus on his off speed offerings now that he understands his fastball isn't good enough to simply blow it past professional hitters. Shields struggled a lot last season, posting a 5.23 ERA in 21 starts, but as long as his body holds up over the course of the season, he hopes that this new approach is just what he needs to return to being a respectable pitcher in the majors.
