Shields (2-7) picked up the win Tuesday against the Indians. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out two over seven innings.

Shields turned in his best outing of the year against a potent Indians lineup. He allowed just one hit through the first five innings and was able to limit the opposition to just one run over the following two frames despite giving up doubles in both the sixth and seventh inning. The strong outing lowered Shields' ERA to a 4.63 mark and gave him his first winning decision since Opening Day. His two strikeouts were a bit disappointing, but any fantasy owners courageous enough to start the 36-year-old Tuesday were surely thrilled with the final result. He'll square off against the Tigers on Sunday.