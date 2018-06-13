White Sox's James Shields: Hurls seven strong vs. Indians
Shields (2-7) picked up the win Tuesday against the Indians. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out two over seven innings.
Shields turned in his best outing of the year against a potent Indians lineup. He allowed just one hit through the first five innings and was able to limit the opposition to just one run over the following two frames despite giving up doubles in both the sixth and seventh inning. The strong outing lowered Shields' ERA to a 4.63 mark and gave him his first winning decision since Opening Day. His two strikeouts were a bit disappointing, but any fantasy owners courageous enough to start the 36-year-old Tuesday were surely thrilled with the final result. He'll square off against the Tigers on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Another tough-luck loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Tabbed with loss Sunday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Throws quality start against Orioles•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Pitches 7.1 strong innings•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up five runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart