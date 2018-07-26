Shields (4-12) allowed six runs on seven hits, including three home runs, and three walks while striking out seven over four-plus innings in Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Angels.

Shields struck out six batters over the first two innings, but gave up solo homers to Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. He danced around trouble in the third and fourth innings before the Angels caught up with him in the fifth. Entering the night, Shields had six quality starts in his previous eight games and had managed to limit the long ball during that run. If he's not dealt prior to the trade deadline, the right-hander will look to rebound next Tuesday at home against the Royals.