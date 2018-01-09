Shields (knee) could be the White Sox's starter Opening Day at Kansas City, Scott Merkin of the White Sox's official site reports.

Merkin, responding to readers' questions, speculated that Shields makes the most sense as the Opening Day starter if Carlos Rodon (shoulder) is not ready. The White Sox open the season with a six-game road trip in Kansas City and Toronto, meaning the Game 1 starter would need to pitch two games away from Chicago. The veteran right-hander would be more attuned to handle the road starts at the outset of the season rather than the young prospects (Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer) that are expected to be part the starting rotation.