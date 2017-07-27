Shields (2-3) allowed five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters through four innings during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

After allowing 16 runs through 15 innings over his previous three starts, things continued to go poorly for Shields on Wednesday. The veteran righty owns a crippling 5.86 ERA and 1.66 WHIP, and his 6.8 K/9 isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. With the White Sox clear sellers leading into the trade deadline, it's also not a great setup for Shields moving forward. He projects to make his next start against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

