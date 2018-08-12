White Sox's James Shields: Loses in serviceable but flawed outing
Shields (4-14) gave up three runs (two earned) in seven innings but took the loss Saturday. He allowed seven hits but didn't allow a walk and struck out four.
The veteran righty worked through rough command, posting just 59 strikes on 94 pitches. On the positive side, Shield has gobbled up innings for a club playing out the string, failing to pitch into the sixth inning just once in his past nine outings. Across the previous eight before this one, he struck out 50 in 50 frames, which proves he can be useful in some fantasy settings. He might provide more streamer appeal Friday versus the Royals.
