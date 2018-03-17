White Sox's James Shields: Named Opening Day starter
Shields will start for the White Sox on Opening Day against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
With Carlos Rodon (shoulder) expected to be sidelined until June, Shields will get the nod for the season opener. This lines the veteran up to make his first two starts of the season on the road against Kansas City and Toronto. The 36-year-old is looking to bounce back in 2018 after posting a disappointing 5.23 ERA in 21 starts last season. Shields allowed one run across four innings in his spring debut last week.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Takes mound against Rangers•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Set for spring debut Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hopes to recapture past success with altered motion•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Could garner Opening Day start•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Shut down for season•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Fires seven strong for win•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....