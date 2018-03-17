Shields will start for the White Sox on Opening Day against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

With Carlos Rodon (shoulder) expected to be sidelined until June, Shields will get the nod for the season opener. This lines the veteran up to make his first two starts of the season on the road against Kansas City and Toronto. The 36-year-old is looking to bounce back in 2018 after posting a disappointing 5.23 ERA in 21 starts last season. Shields allowed one run across four innings in his spring debut last week.