White Sox's James Shields: Pitches 7.1 strong innings
Shields allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across 7.1 innings Thursday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Shields turned back the clock to 2014 with this start, generating 10 swinging strikes to go along with nine ground balls. He wasn't rewarded with a win, but did record his third quality start in his past five outings. While it's hard to trust Shields based on his recent track record, he has done a good job of limiting home runs through 55.1 innings this season and has seemingly gotten a bit unlucky with only a 63.8% strand rate.
