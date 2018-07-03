White Sox's James Shields: Pitches well in no decision
Shields allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings, taking a no decision in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Shields, who overcame a rocky first inning that included a leadoff homer, a single, and two walks, left after 88 pitches with a 2-1 lead. It was the fourth quality start in the last five outings for the 36-year-old right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 3.15 over the last 10 starts. He'll see a tougher opponent the next time out when he takes the mound Saturday against the Astros.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Wins third game behind seven scoreless•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Done in by six unearned runs•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Starting first game Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gets little support in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurls seven strong vs. Indians•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...