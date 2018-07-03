Shields allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings, taking a no decision in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.

Shields, who overcame a rocky first inning that included a leadoff homer, a single, and two walks, left after 88 pitches with a 2-1 lead. It was the fourth quality start in the last five outings for the 36-year-old right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 3.15 over the last 10 starts. He'll see a tougher opponent the next time out when he takes the mound Saturday against the Astros.