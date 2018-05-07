White Sox's James Shields: Pitches well in no-decision
Shields allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out two across 6.2 innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Shields allowed only four baserunners in what was arguably his best start of the season. While not coming close to his form from a few seasons ago, Shields has been able to put together decent starts when pitching against favorable lineups or in favorable ballparks. He's not a great option in shallower leagues, but could be someone worth considering as a consistent source of innings in deeper leagues.
