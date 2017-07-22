White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up by Royals on Friday
Shields coughed up six runs on 10 hits and three walks over 4.1 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Royals. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander continues to struggle, and since rejoining the rotation in mid-June, Shields has an 8.10 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 18:15 K:BB in 30 innings over six starts. His next outing is scheduled for Wednesday at home against the Cubs, but if the White Sox decide to bring up young arms like Lucas Giolito or Reynaldo Lopez, Shields could get bumped from the rotation at a moment's notice.
