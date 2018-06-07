White Sox's James Shields: Roughed up in loss
Shields (1-7) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Minnesota. He struck out six batters and walked a pair.
Shields was coming off four straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer, but simply got knocked around Thursday, allowing all seven runs in the first four innings. His ERA has swollen back up to a 4.92 with a unsightly 57:33 K:BB ratio in 82.1 innings in 2018. The 36-year-old will face a tough matchup next week against Cleveland and should be avoided for fantasy purposes in that one.
