White Sox's James Shields: Set for spring debut Thursday
Shields (knee) is scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The veteran right hander is set to make his Cactus League debut after being eased into spring action. Shields struggled to a 5.23 ERA in 21 starts last season while dealing with tendinitis in his knees, but he's looking to bounce back in 2018 after taking the offseason to rest and rework his deliver. He's in the mix to start Opening Day for the White Sox.
