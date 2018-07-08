Shields (3-10) allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.

Shields was crushed by the Astros all game, allowing at least one run in four of the six innings he pitched. He was bitten by the long ball -- he allowed a two-run and three-run home run -- though this was the first time he had allowed multiple home runs in five starts. Shields had allowed only seven earned runs in 31.1 innings across those five starts, so his recent track record indicates he deserves the benefit of the doubt after going up against one of the more prolific offenses on Saturday.