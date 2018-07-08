White Sox's James Shields: Shelled by Astros
Shields (3-10) allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Astros.
Shields was crushed by the Astros all game, allowing at least one run in four of the six innings he pitched. He was bitten by the long ball -- he allowed a two-run and three-run home run -- though this was the first time he had allowed multiple home runs in five starts. Shields had allowed only seven earned runs in 31.1 innings across those five starts, so his recent track record indicates he deserves the benefit of the doubt after going up against one of the more prolific offenses on Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Wins third game behind seven scoreless•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Done in by six unearned runs•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Starting first game Friday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gets little support in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurls seven strong vs. Indians•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?