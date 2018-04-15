Manager Rick Renteria said that Shields will make his next start Friday against the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Shields was originally in line to start Monday's game against the Athletics, but the postponement of the entire weekend series with the Twins threw a wrench in the White Sox's pitching plans. The veteran now lines up to face off with Justin Verlander in the series opener.

