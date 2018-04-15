White Sox's James Shields: Start moved to Friday
Manager Rick Renteria said that Shields will make his next start Friday against the Astros, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Shields was originally in line to start Monday's game against the Athletics, but the postponement of the entire weekend series with the Twins threw a wrench in the White Sox's pitching plans. The veteran now lines up to face off with Justin Verlander in the series opener.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Survives shaky start, takes no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up three earned in five innings to Tigers•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Works around shaky start to earn Opening Day win•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Brushes off bad outing•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Named Opening Day starter•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Takes mound against Rangers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...