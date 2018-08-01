Shields (4-13) struck out eight and walked three in Tuesday's loss to the Royals, allowing four runs on five hits in seven innings.

Shields tossed four scoreless innings before giving up a couple two-run homers, one in the fifth inning and the other in the seventh. Shields now has the second-most losses in the majors (trailing only Baltimore's Alex Cobb who has 14), yet his 1.29 WHIP and .237 batting average against are both respectable figures. The veteran has been a victim of the home run -- giving up 20 on the year -- while sporting a run-of-the-mill 112:56 K:BB in 144 innings. He will next face off with the Rays in Tampa Bay.