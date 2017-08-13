White Sox's James Shields: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Shields (2-4) gave up three runs and struck out eight during a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Royals.
The years of Shields' success with the Royals and the Rays can almost assuredly be put behind him now. Even with Saturday's performance, Shields has a 5.90 ERA this season, on pace to be a career worst for him. At 35-years-old, a resurgence in results shouldn't be expected for the one-time All-Star, as injuries and lack of results have been his story of 2017.
