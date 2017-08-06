White Sox's James Shields: Suffers fourth loss Saturday
Shields (2-4) allowed four runs, three of which were earned, on five hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Red Sox.
Shields gave up a pair of two-run homers over the first two innings before settling down nicely. Unfortunately, the White Sox were unable to provide him much offensive support, leading to his fourth loss of the campaign. With a 6.03 ERA, he's unlikely to find himself in many fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Royals.
