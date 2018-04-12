Shields allowed one run on four hits and five walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Shields walked all five batters over the first two innings, but escaped trouble. The 36-year-old right-hander managed to reign in his wayward offerings over the final 4.1 innings, keeping the game close and giving his mates a chance to steal a comeback win. Apart from the walks, this was easily the best of Shields' three starts. He's next in line to pitch Monday on the road against the Athletics.