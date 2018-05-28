Shields (1-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, as he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four across seven innings.

Shields delivered a quality start, but he didn't get enough run support from his offense to garner a win. The 36-year-old has had a rough beginning to the season, as his last win came in his first outing of the year at the end of March. Shields will look to put together another decent performance in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Brewers.