White Sox's James Shields: Tabbed with loss Sunday
Shields (1-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, as he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four across seven innings.
Shields delivered a quality start, but he didn't get enough run support from his offense to garner a win. The 36-year-old has had a rough beginning to the season, as his last win came in his first outing of the year at the end of March. Shields will look to put together another decent performance in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Brewers.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Throws quality start against Orioles•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Pitches 7.1 strong innings•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Gives up five runs in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Throws six strong innings Tuesday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Allows four runs in loss Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...