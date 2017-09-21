White Sox's James Shields: Takes loss Wednesday
Shields (4-7) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Shields. The 35-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, the second consecutive season with an ERA above 5.00, and is giving up a career-high 2.1 home runs per nine innings. After 10 straight seasons with more than 30 starts, there's a lot of mileage on that right arm. Now might be the time his effectiveness as a starter diminishes.
