Shields (knee) is starting Thursday's split-squad game against Texas, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shields will make his spring debut after easing his way into camp following a 2017 campaign that was cut short due to knee tendinitis, which required PRP injections. The right-hander posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 21 starts during his first full season with the White Sox last year. He figures to be in the mix for taking the bump on Opening Day.