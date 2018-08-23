Shields (5-15) pitched 6.2 innings Thursday, yielding seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in the 7-2 loss to Detroit. He struck out five and allowed three home runs while taking the loss.

Shields held the Tigers off the board in the first three innings before things unfolded. He was taken deep for three solo shots in the sixth inning and was eventually lifted in the seventh after a two-run double by Jim Adduci. The ugly outing bumps his season ERA to 4.59 in 170.2 innings. Shields will have a tough matchup against the Yankees next Tuesday in New York.