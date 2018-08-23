White Sox's James Shields: Thrashed for seven runs
Shields (5-15) pitched 6.2 innings Thursday, yielding seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in the 7-2 loss to Detroit. He struck out five and allowed three home runs while taking the loss.
Shields held the Tigers off the board in the first three innings before things unfolded. He was taken deep for three solo shots in the sixth inning and was eventually lifted in the seventh after a two-run double by Jim Adduci. The ugly outing bumps his season ERA to 4.59 in 170.2 innings. Shields will have a tough matchup against the Yankees next Tuesday in New York.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Throws quality start, gets win•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Loses in serviceable outing•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Fans six in no-decision•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hurt by homers Wednesday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Takes 11th loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...