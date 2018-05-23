White Sox's James Shields: Throws quality start against the Orioles
Shields allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings against the Orioles on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two in a no-decision.
Shields gave up two runs in the second (an RBI double by Mark Trumbo and an RBI groundout by Jace Peterson), and was able to hold the Orioles at bay for the rest. Shields has now registered quality starts in four of his last five outings, bringing his ERA down to 4.62 in the process. The veteran's 41:27 K:BB in 62.1 innings is not overly impressive, but he is holding opponents to a .224 batting average while giving up just four homers on the year. His next start will come against the Tigers in Detroit.
