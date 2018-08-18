Shields (5-14) allowed three runs on six hits in a win over the Royals on Friday, striking out five and walking two in seven innings.

Shields has thrown three consecutive quality starts and now has a total of 16 quality starts on the year. The veteran right-hander has the second-most losses (14) in the majors and sports an elevated 4.39 ERA, but otherwise his peripheral numbers are pretty decent. Shields carries a 1.28 WHIP and a .238 batting average against while sporting a 7.0 K/9. His next start will be against the Twins at home.